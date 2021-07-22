State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $52.34 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of The Southern worth $52,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth $1,132,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Southern by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,058,000 after buying an additional 23,667 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in The Southern by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in The Southern by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Southern by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO stock opened at $62.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

