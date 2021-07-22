State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $55.09 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of The Allstate worth $55,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus raised their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.96.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $128.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.86. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

