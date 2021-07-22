State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $57.93 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270,694 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $57,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,559,000 after acquiring an additional 910,856 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $565,086,000. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

