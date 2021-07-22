State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $63.45 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 108,268 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Illinois Tool Works worth $63,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.47.

Shares of ITW opened at $229.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.04. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.80 and a 52 week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.