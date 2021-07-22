State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 20,118 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Ross Stores worth $54,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $29,680,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Ross Stores by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 699,220 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,871,000 after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

ROST stock opened at $121.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.54.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

