State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 25,089 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,089 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of Waste Management worth $46,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 8.4% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,662,000 after acquiring an additional 279,930 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 13.4% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $144.85 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,042 shares of company stock worth $19,971,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

