State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 57,990 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,990 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $48,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

MXIM opened at $100.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.44. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,600 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

