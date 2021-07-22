State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 82,453 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,453 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Synopsys worth $58,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 33.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,431 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $1,502,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1,113.4% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 32.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $2,923,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.77.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $278.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.50 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

