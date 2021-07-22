State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,196 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.18% of Palo Alto Networks worth $57,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $347,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $358,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,546 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,555. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Raymond James upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.73.

NYSE:PANW opened at $391.82 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of -85.93 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $367.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

