State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,031 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Shopify were worth $53,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 target price on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,468.79.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,569.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,351.98. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,587.74.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

