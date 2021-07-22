State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,735 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $48,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 247,497 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,732,879,000 after acquiring an additional 213,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,094,000 after acquiring an additional 110,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,447,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,261,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,974,000 after acquiring an additional 180,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

CP opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.82. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

