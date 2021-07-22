State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,239,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 375,070 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of Suncor Energy worth $46,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,310,000 after buying an additional 6,067,887 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,404,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,508 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,810,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,260,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,647 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

Shares of SU opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.80, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.66. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.