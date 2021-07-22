State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 12,320 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Keysight Technologies worth $47,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,179,000 after buying an additional 55,025 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 16,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $158.46 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $158.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

