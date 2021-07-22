State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 305,170 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 305,170 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $47,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 384.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 53,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 42,591 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,299,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,980,000 after buying an additional 194,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.84. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $77.25. The company has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

