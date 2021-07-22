State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 63,715 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,715 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.14% of DuPont de Nemours worth $57,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 326.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 921,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after purchasing an additional 705,611 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

DD opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.56. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

