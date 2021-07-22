StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.67. StealthGas shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 109,558 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $100.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.57.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. StealthGas had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $30.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

