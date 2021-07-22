SteepCoin Trading 12.3% Lower This Week (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $50,647.33 and $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.57 or 0.01273843 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 160.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000097 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

