Stefan Allanson Sells 23,829 Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) insider Stefan Allanson sold 23,829 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.58), for a total transaction of £193,014.90 ($252,175.20).

Stefan Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Stefan Allanson purchased 23 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 881 ($11.51) per share, for a total transaction of £202.63 ($264.74).

Shares of LON GLE traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 810 ($10.58). The company had a trading volume of 18,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,409. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 858.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of £471.87 million and a PE ratio of 44.63. MJ Gleeson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 910 ($11.89).

Several research firms have recently commented on GLE. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.