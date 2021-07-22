Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.79.

STLJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.