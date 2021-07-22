Stellar (XLM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $922.45 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000813 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $6.13 billion and $922.45 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00040736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00106431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00142252 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00022713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,001 coins and its circulating supply is 23,344,746,871 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

