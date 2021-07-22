Stellus Capital Investment Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 90.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.5%.

NYSE:SCM traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $13.34. 2,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.99.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 124.71% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

