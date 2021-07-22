Stellus Capital Investment Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.
Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 90.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.5%.
NYSE:SCM traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $13.34. 2,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.99.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
