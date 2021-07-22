Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Issues Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 64,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,730. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $27.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

