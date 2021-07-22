stETH (Lido) (STETH) Market Cap Achieves $1.32 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and $54.88 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for approximately $1,988.33 or 0.06152977 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00041043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00105524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00141034 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,392.84 or 1.00241145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 663,891 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.