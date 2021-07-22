Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.23% of Stewart Information Services worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 57.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STC stock opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.98. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $62.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

