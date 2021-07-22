Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.31 EPS

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

Shares of STC stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,741. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.