Stifel Nicolaus Increases Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,600.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SHOP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,480.22.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,569.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,351.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,587.74.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

