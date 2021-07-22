Stifel Nicolaus Trims Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Target Price to $65.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.46.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,530. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,066,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,210 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 176,776 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 642,465 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,292,000 after buying an additional 155,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

