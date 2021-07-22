STMicroelectronics (STM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. STMicroelectronics has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:STM opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $43.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

