Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 22nd (AIF, CSU, DBAN, DCBO, EXF, GWO, HRI, KXS, LSPD, MCRB)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, July 22nd:

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$1,900.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN)

was given a €42.20 ($49.65) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$70.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EXFO (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$6.00. National Bank Financial currently has a tender rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price raised by CIBC to C$41.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $145.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$110.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$13.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$2,500.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

