Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 22nd (AIF, CSU, DBAN, DCBO, EXF, GWO, HRI, KXS, LSPD, MCRB)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2021

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, July 22nd:

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$1,900.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) was given a €42.20 ($49.65) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$70.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EXFO (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$6.00. National Bank Financial currently has a tender rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price raised by CIBC to C$41.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $145.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$110.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$13.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$2,500.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

