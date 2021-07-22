Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 22nd (ALV, BARC, FLTR, HSBA, MGEE, MOMO, NAPA, NCSM, NIU, NWE)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, July 22nd:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €240.00 ($282.35) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

was given a £160 ($209.04) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 605 ($7.90) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Olink Holding AB provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology. It operates principally in Europe, North America and Asia. Olink Holding AB is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. “

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ozon Holdings PLC operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products. It offers products which include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children’s goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food and car parts. Ozon Holdings PLC is based in Nicosia, Cyprus. “

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €201.00 ($236.47) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €34.00 ($40.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

