Storj Market Cap Hits $224.68 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002410 BTC on popular exchanges. Storj has a total market capitalization of $224.68 million and $22.44 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Storj has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00049750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.34 or 0.00864425 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 288,459,571 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

