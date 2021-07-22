STRAKS Market Cap Hits $46,262.90 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $46,262.90 and $5.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,333.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,025.79 or 0.06265394 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.77 or 0.01366305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.39 or 0.00372338 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00134175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.67 or 0.00617540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00383413 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.00298589 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.