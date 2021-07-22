Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,839.92

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,839.92 and last traded at $1,839.92, with a volume of 26 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,812.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,848.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,592.02.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

