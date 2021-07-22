Streamr (DATA) Price Hits $0.0876

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for $0.0876 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $78.14 million and $23.20 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.56 or 0.00859447 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,350 coins and its circulating supply is 892,476,175 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.