Strike (STRK) Achieves Market Cap of $109.61 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Strike has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $37.40 or 0.00115960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $109.61 million and $8.00 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00040791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00104373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00141751 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,379.02 or 1.00390038 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,930,613 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

