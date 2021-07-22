StrongHands (SHND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $407,699.30 and approximately $22.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,632,489,559 coins and its circulating supply is 17,219,295,205 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

