Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.85% of Stryker worth $784,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

NYSE:SYK opened at $258.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.24.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.