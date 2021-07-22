Substratum (SUB) Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last Week

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $2,897.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00049467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.70 or 0.00852476 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

SUB is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

