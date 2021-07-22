Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Trading Down 7.1%

Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF)’s share price traded down 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.57 and last traded at $22.57. 620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Suez in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Suez alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water cycle and waste cycle management business in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Water; Recycling and Recovery; Environmental Technology & Solutions; and Other.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Suez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.