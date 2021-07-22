Summit Insights Downgrades Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) to Hold

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was downgraded by research analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TXN. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.34.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $194.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market cap of $179.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.11.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

