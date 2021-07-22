Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Bought by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 267.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,172 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Summit Materials worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

SUM traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,732. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

