Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Sun Country Airlines has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.99 million. On average, analysts expect Sun Country Airlines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $44.13.

SNCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In other news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

