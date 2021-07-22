Sun Life Financial Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.48.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.21.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$64.16 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$51.59 and a one year high of C$67.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45. The firm has a market cap of C$37.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.76.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total value of C$1,241,362.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,590,251.67. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,577 shares of company stock worth $3,363,449.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

