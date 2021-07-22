Sun (New) Achieves Market Capitalization of $91.82 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $91.82 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001840 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00040839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00049848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Sun (New)

Sun (New) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

