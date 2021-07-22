SunCoke Energy (SXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.70 million. On average, analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SXC opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.15. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

SXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

