Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Upgraded at Atb Cap Markets

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Sundial Growers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.80.

Shares of SNDL stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 6.22. Sundial Growers has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.92.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 52.96% and a negative net margin of 591.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sundial Growers will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sundial Growers by 6,149.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,086,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after buying an additional 10,909,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

