Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot Sells 18,632 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $881,852.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 257 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $13,276.62.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $39,555.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.47. 3,861,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,608,452. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -63.22 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth approximately $858,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

