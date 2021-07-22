Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,342 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.28% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $34,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $141,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $153,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

SHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE SHO opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.