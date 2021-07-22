Suntx Capital Management Corp. Sells 15,756 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.64. 181,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

