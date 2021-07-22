Superdry (LON:SDRY) Trading Down 1.4%

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 383 ($5.00) and last traded at GBX 384.50 ($5.02). Approximately 242,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 539,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390 ($5.10).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SDRY shares. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Superdry from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 411.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.09. The firm has a market cap of £315.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.07.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

